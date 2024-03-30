BJP Files Complaint With EC Against Siddaramaiah’s Son Yathindra Over Remarks on PM Modi and Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India, accusing Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the son of Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, of making derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a Congress gathering in Hanur town of Chamarajanagara district, Yathindra Siddaramaiah reportedly made remarks insinuating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has faced murder charges in Gujarat and has a history associated with criminal activities. But now, he is in a high position in the country, he said.

He further said, They had promised to create two crore jobs for the unemployed. Now, they say it is not the responsibility of the central government to create jobs. They promised to bring back black money. But what happened? They have not even disclosed the names of account holders in Swiss banks. He also accused the BJP of harboring intentions to amend the Constitution if they secure a significant majority.

Following Yathindra's remarks, the state unit of the BJP wrote a letter to the Election Commission, alleging a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) as per the guidelines issued by the EC. The letter stated that the comments made by Yathindra Siddaramaiah constituted a personal attack on their leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, terming them as "totally reprehensible."

