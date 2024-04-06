BJP Foundation Day 2024: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah And Other Leaders Wish Party Workers on BJP's Sthapna Diwas

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its foundation day today (April 6). Special cultural festival programs have been organised by the Delhi BJP unit on the foundation day for 18 days.

As part of the cultural events, which will be celebrated from April 5 to 23, several political leaders of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, wish party workers on the Sthapna diwas of the party.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस पर देशभर के मेरे कर्मठ और परिश्रमी कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। आज @BJP4India की उन सभी महान विभूतियों को नमन करने का दिन है, जिन्होंने वर्षों की अपनी कड़ी मेहनत, संघर्ष और त्याग से पार्टी को सींचकर इस ऊंचाई तक पहुंचाया है। मैं… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Today, on the Sthapana Diwas of BJP, I extend my greetings to all fellow Party Karyakartas from across the length and breadth of India. I also recall with great reverence the hardwork, struggles and sacrifices of all those great women and men who built our Party over the years. I can say with great confidence that we are India’s preferred party, which has always served with the motto of ‘Nation First.’"

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस पर अपने सभी वरिष्ठ नेताओं को सादर नमन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने अपने त्याग, समर्पण और परिश्रम से संगठन को राष्ट्रव्यापी विस्तार प्रदान किया। इस अवसर पर सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी… pic.twitter.com/47YnvZXBIA — Jagat Prakash Nadda (Modi Ka Parivar) (@JPNadda) April 6, 2024

BJP national president JP Naddain, in his post, said, "On the foundation day of the BJP, I pay my respects to all my senior leaders, who gave the organisation nationwide expansion through their sacrifice, dedication and hard work. On this occasion, heartiest wishes of the foundation day to all the workers. Under the leadership of PM Modi, all the BJP workers are moving ahead on the path of unprecedented victory in the upcoming general elections with the resolve to build a developed India..."

Also Read | PM Modi to hit the campaign trail in Saharanpur, Pushkar, Ghaziabad; Cong's 'mega' rallies in Jaipur, Hyderabad.

Amit Shah took X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video on BJP Foundation Day, said, "I salute the countless workers who have dedicated their lives in the journey of making @BJP4India the world's largest political party. With unwavering dedication towards the organization, loyalty towards work and the resolve to build the nation, the dedicated workers working day and night have made BJP a powerful medium of hope and aspiration of crores of countrymen. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, BJP is helping in building a developed India by becoming synonymous with poor welfare, reconstruction of cultural heritage and respect for women."

#WATCH | On BJP Foundation Day, Union BJP leader & Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says," BJP was formed on April 6, 1980. On this day, Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Mumbai had forecast - "Andera chatega, suraj niklega aur kamal khilega". His forecast proved right. Today 'lotus' has… pic.twitter.com/rMhq205U8r — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

On BJP Foundation Day, Union BJP leader and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said,"BJP was formed on April 6, 1980. On this day, Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Mumbai had forecast - "Andera chatega, suraj niklega aur kamal khilega". His forecast proved right. Today 'lotus' has bloomed in the country."

Formed on April 6, 1942 from the erstwhile Jana Sangh, the Bharatiya Janata Party is one of the only two pan-India political parties in the country, the other being the Congress.

The foundation day celebration will also come a few days before the Lok Sabha polls that will take place in 7 phases from April 19. The result of the LS polls will be declared on June 4. In 2019 the BJP won 303 seats with a vote share of 37.7 percent.

