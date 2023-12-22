BJP Gears Up for 2024: National Office Bearers Convene to Plan Election Roadmap

Preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are underway as political parties engage in continuous meetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, and other BJP leaders participated in the two-day national office bearers' meeting held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by BJP National President JP Nadda. The two-day gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers kicked off at the party's central office (Vistara) in Delhi, focusing on strategizing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Chaired by BJP National President J.P. Nadda, the meeting took place immediately after the conclusion of the winter session of Parliament, a day earlier than scheduled. Various fronts and state units of the party provided updates on their ongoing organizational activities during the meeting. Senior party leaders are expected to provide necessary guidelines to these units in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The agenda of the meeting includes discussions on the ongoing 'Vikash Bharat Sankalp Yatra,' aimed at promoting awareness of several central government welfare schemes. The outcomes of the recent assembly elections in five states and the party's nationwide programs commemorating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are also likely to be addressed.

Delhi unit president Virender Sachdeva, along with general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde, welcomed JP Nadda at the meeting. The discussions and decisions made during this meeting are crucial in shaping the BJP's strategies and approach for the upcoming electoral challenges.