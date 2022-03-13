BJP 'Gen Next' leaders prove their mettle as election managers

New Delhi, March 13 The BJP's victory in four of the five states where Assembly polls were held shows that the new generation leaders, who were given the responsibility of election management for the first time, have contributed to the party's victory by successfully executing the work assigned to them.

The saffron camp feels that the experience they gained will create a new pool of young leaders who have successfully managed the election affairs of the party under the guidance of seniors.

"Now the BJP has more leaders having firsthand experience of managing and winning elections. We feel that with the experience of managing elections in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur they have gained immense experience of election management and it will be an asset for the BJP in future," a senior party leader said.

Apart from Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav (Manipur), Dharmendra Pradhan (Uttar Pradesh), Pralhad Joshi (Uttarakhand), G. Kisan Reddy (Goa), Arjun Megwal (Uttar Pradesh) and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Goa), most of the remaining were given election management work for the first time.

Some of the prominent names are Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Annapurna Devi, Shobha Karandlaje in Uttar Pradesh as election co-incharges, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik and Minister in the Assam government Ashok Singhal in Manipur and Union minister Darshana Jardosh in Goa.

MPs Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur, and former Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu were also election co-incharges in Uttar Pradesh.

Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee and national spokesperson Sardar RP Singh were election co-incharges of Uttarakhand.

It is learnt that most of these leaders spent most of their time in the states since their appointment and became permanent residents of the state for a couple of months till the end of campaigning.

A party insider said that the BJP leadership always promotes young people and fresh ideas in the organisation and many leaders, who include Union ministers, ministers in state governments, MPs and others were given election duty for the first time. The results showed that they did not disappoint the central leadership.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of seniors, these leaders worked hard to ensure the BJP's victory with others and the results are a testimony of their efforts. We believe that the high intensity Uttar Pradesh assembly polls gave an opportunity to learn a lot and the learning will be useful for them and the party's future," he said.

A senior functionary said that as election co-incharges they got the opportunity to learn the nitty-gritty of poll management and they were also part of the decision making.

"By working with experienced seniors, they learned how to manage elections from well before the announcement of the poll dates to the end of polling and further till counting. It's a complete learning experience and will be helpful to them for their political knowledge and skill," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor