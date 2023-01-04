BJP General Secretaries to meet on Jan 10 ahead of National Executive meeting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is likely to chair a meeting of party general secretaries on January 10 ahead of the national executive meeting scheduled to be held on January 16 and 17.

A full-day meeting is likely to be held at the party headquarters in the national capital.

This meeting is scheduled just a week or so ahead of the national executive meeting in Delhi.

Sources aware of the development toldthat a number of key issues are on the agenda for the meeting.

Apart from the discussion on the agenda including resolutions for the upcoming national executive meeting other key issues like finalising the location of the executive and other arrangements could also be discussed.

During the upcoming national executive meeting, the party is likely to move resolutions including political resolution which highlights the political achievements of the party. The economic resolution will talk about what the government has done for the welfare of the people of the country during the past few months.

There is also going to be a discussion in the national executive meeting on the upcoming elections in the country.

Nine states going to polls in 2023 including Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana for which the party will also be holding a discussion in the national executive. The premises of these discussions could also be a point of discussion in the Nadda-led general secretary meeting.

A discussion in the meeting which will take place next Tuesday would also be on the possible plan of the party to felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the big Gujarat win.

Nadda is also likely to seek a review from the general secretaries about the ongoing programmes of the party including the ongoing Lok Sabha Pravas, the booth strengthening drive which is being undertaken by the party at various states, State performances of the party among other programmes.

Nadda will be joined by the general secretary organisation BL Santosh for this meeting along with the other general secretaries.

The list of BJP general secretaries includes Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, CT Ravi, Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Dilip Saikia, D Purandeshwari and Kailash Vijayvarghiya.

( With inputs from ANI )

