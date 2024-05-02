BJP govts set to crumble in 10-15 states upon INDIA bloc's poll victory, says Khera

Panaji, May 2 Congress media in-charge Pawan Khera on Thursday said that the moment the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre, around 10 to 15 state governments of BJP formed by encouraging defection will get toppled.

Addressing a Press conference in Congress House, Pawan Khera on Thursday appealed to people to take a wise step to save Goa from defections.

He said that MLAs who change sides by betraying voters need to be defeated.

“BJP has made a mockery of democracy by importing MLAs and weakening the opposition. Hence we have decided to make the Tenth schedule strong. Thus elected MLAs who change sides will be disqualified,” he said.

“After forming the government, the first thing we are going to do is strengthen anti-defection law and by July you will see 10 to 15 BJP state governments formed by encouraging defection getting toppled,” he said.

He said that once the anti-defection law is strengthened, nobody will think or dare of switching parties.

“BJP leaders should be asked about anti-defection law. They will not dare to answer it,” he said.

“After the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of defeat. Hence he has started spreading more lies to divert burning issues,” Khera said.

He said that the BJP government is converting the land of Goa to benefit their capitalist friends.

“They have converted huge lands of Goa to benefit their friends. They should be stopped from destroying Goa's nature. We will protect the ecological balance and biodiversity of Goa and its identity. We are proud of Goa’s identity, which is also hailed across the world,” he said.

“BJP is finishing the biodiversity of Goa. If we want to protect Goa, then the BJP should be defeated. PM Modi had promised mining resumption, but he failed,” Khera said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor