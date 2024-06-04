BJP in Himachal hits hat-trick, wins all four Lok Sabha seats

Shimla, June 4 The BJP in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh hit a hat-trick on Tuesday by winning all four Lok Sabha seats with a comfortable margin.

A spokesperson for the state election body said that BJP candidate from Kangra, Rajeev Bhardwaj, defeated his nearest Congress rival and four-time MP Anand Sharma by a margin of 2,51,895 votes.

Bhardwaj got 6,32,793 votes, while the Congress candidate got 3,80,898 votes. A total of 6,372 preferred NOTA.

Likewise, four-time MP and Union Minister Anurag Thakur won BJP’s bastion Hamirpur with a margin of 182,357 votes from his nearest rival of the Congress, Satpal Raizada. Anurag got 607,068 votes, while Raizada got 42,4711 votes. As many as 5,178 opted NOTA.

In the Mandi Parliamentary seat, actress and BJP candidate Kangna Ranaut got 537,022 votes, while Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh polled 462,267 votes.

Kangna won by 74,755 votes, whereas 5,645 preferred NOTA.

In Shimla (reserved), Suresh Kashyap of the BJP defeated his nearest rival Vinod Sultanpuri of the Congress by a margin of 91,451 votes.

Kashyap polled 519,748 votes, while Sultanpuri got 428,297 votes. There were 5,930 who preferred NOTA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor