BJP-INDIA MPs Clash: Rahul Gandhi Claims Not Allowed to Enter Parliament After BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi Injured (Watch Video)

At least two BJP MPs were allegedly injured during the clash between NDA members and INDIA block leaders at the Parliament premises on Thursday, December 19, during a protest over BR Ambedkar's remarks. According to the Deccan Herald report, BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was admitted to the ICU of RML Hospital after his condition was reported to be serious, while Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who also sustained a head injury near his left eye, was treated at the hospital.

Sarangi claimed that Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pushed him during the clashes at the Parliament staircase. However, Gandhi dismissed claims, saying, "BJP MPs tried to stop us, push me and threaten me."

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi says, "Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." pic.twitter.com/xhn2XOvYt4 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

The injured BJP MP said he fell from a staircase and hurt his head after another person fell on him. Sarangi said Gandhi had pushed this person, who then fell on him. Meanwhile, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi met BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput at the hospital.

Also Read | BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi Injured in Parliament Premises, Claims 'Rahul Gandhi Pushed an MP Who Fell on Me' (Watch Video).

Speaking to news agency PTI, Rahul Gandhi said, "I was just trying to go inside the Parliament and BJP MPs were trying to stop me. This is what has happened... This is the entrance of Parliament House and we have a right to go inside."

VIDEO | "I was just trying to go inside the Parliament and BJP MPs were trying to stop me. This is what has happened... This is the entrance of Parliament House and we have a right to go inside," says Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) as BJP leaders accuse him of shoving… pic.twitter.com/hHsZlaNAyM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2024

Later, when speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened..."

The incident occurred after a fresh round of protest and counterprotests - between the INDIA bloc and BJP MPs - played out over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about Dr BR Ambedkar.