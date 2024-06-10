BJP-JD(S) Alliance Showing Signs of Rift After Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results

The alliance between BJP and JD(S) is displaying an indication of a rift where the leaders of both parties are blaming each other over LS poll results. JD(S) members are accusing the BJP of failing to transfer votes to JD(S) candidates while BJP representatives felt JD(S) the regional party was liable for the setback in the state of Karnataka.

According to BJP functionaries, a few JD(S) leaders might misuse or manipulate the alliance to get stronger and become kingmakers. These JD(S) leaders feel the alliance is a burden and want to end it to secure a majority and work independently. Sakalespur MLA S.Manjunath said, “The alliance will be a liability in coming times as it would weaken JD(S) position in K’taka and the alliance needs to end. This would not affect the stability of NDA in centre as JD(S) holds only two seats in the state," he added.

Accusing JD(S), BJP representatives said that defeat in seats like Chamrajanagar, Koppal, Raichur, and Bellary JD(S) failed to ensure a lead for BJP candidates in the assembly where it influences voters. BJP State General Secretary Preetham Gowda said that the alliance is for mutual benefit but JD(S) gained more as its tally doubled from one in 2019. According to sources, infighting in the BJP caused the most damage. Seats like Tumkur where BJP won the lead for its candidate V Somanna is not substantial in the assembly segments represented by JD(S).