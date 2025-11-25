BJP launches statewide agitation against K'taka govt, demands compensation for farmers

Davanagere, Nov 25 The BJP launched a statewide agitation against the Congress-led government in Karnataka on Tuesday, demanding compensation for "distressed" farmers.

BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra led the protest in Davanagere city.

BJP Kisan Morcha State President Nadhahalli, senior state leader and MLC C.T. Ravi, leaders Renukacharya, Madal Virupakshappa and several district leaders participated in the agitation.

Thousands of farmers and party workers joined the protest and raised slogans against the state government.

Speaking to the media during the protest in Davanagere, Vijayendra said that the statewide agitation has been launched against the "anti-farmer" Congress government.

He further accused the state government of committing an "unpardonable crime" by "failing" to respond to the plight of "distressed" farmers.

Vijayendra alleged that while pressing farmer issues remain unaddressed, the entire state cabinet is sitting in Delhi.

"When the Chief Minister called a meeting to discuss maize procurement, the state Agriculture Minister was in Delhi," he remarked.

He announced statewide protests across all 224 Assembly constituencies on November 27 and 28.

On December 1 and 2, the BJP Kisan Morcha will stage protests in all district headquarters.

"The issues of sugarcane growers have not been resolved. Maize and jowar farmers are protesting. Agitations are ongoing in Lakshmeshwar. In Nargund, farmer leader Shankranna Ambali is on a hunger strike. Protests are being held in Bagalkot, Shivamogga and many other districts. Though the Centre has announced the support price, the state government has not opened procurement centres," he alleged.

The Chief Minister must immediately open maize procurement centres, he demanded.

Alleging that the government has failed to install the 32 crest gates at the Tungabhadra reservoir, he said farmers in Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagar and Raichur districts are unable to take up the second crop.

He sought compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre for the affected farmers.

