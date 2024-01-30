BJP Leaders Are Trying to Create Unrest in the Society: CM Siddaramaiah

The case of Hanuman Dhwaja clearing of Keregodu village in Mandya taluk has taken the form of protest across the state. Even in Mandya's Mahaveera Vritta, the police used batons on the protestors when they tried to tear down the plexuses of the Congress leaders. Stones were pelted on two-wheelers in some places and the situation was like a pit covered with ash. Leaders and thousands of Hindu devotees who took an oath to restore the vacated Hanuman flag at the same place in Keragodu village were detained by the police. When the police stopped the march, a push and shove ensued and a tense situation arose for some time.A massive padayatra with a vow to restore Hanuman Dhwaja is about 15 km from Kodandarama temple this morning. It had gone far to the Mandya District Collector's office. BJP and JD(S) leaders have already participated, BJP state general secretary Pritam Gowda, BJP leader CT Ravi, Malavalli former MLA Annadani and KRRP party leader Janardana Reddy have participated and all of them were caught by the police in the middle of the route.

The protestors blocked the Bangalore Mysore highway road to protest against the lathi charge action of the police. Mandya MLA Ganiga Ravi's plex was torn down near Satanur in Mandya by the protestors who trampled and set it on fire. Along with leaders of political parties, Hindu organizations have also protested at various places and expressed their anger against the government.Priyank sparks against BJP: The BJP and the Sangh Parivar, who had made the Coast an experimental school of communal politics for so long, have now started their experiment in Mandya. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has said that if the society is peaceful, the food eaten by the BJP will not be digested. He expressed his anger on his social network and accused the BJP leaders who started a fire in Mandya and are heating the cold of politics in that fire, having descended to the lowest level. BJP had been plotting to disturb the peace for so many days. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that riots were incited by hoisting the flag. Commenting on the controversy over the Mandya Hanuman Dhwaja issue, he said that BJP leaders are trying to create unrest in the society. We must respect the law of the land. BJP candidates have joined hands with JD(S). All these confusions are BJP's creation. He said that establishing peace in the state is our priority. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that I am a Hindu and love people of all religions.

We have no objection to hoisting the Bhagwat flag at Keregodu in Mandya district. BJP is unnecessarily creating problems. He got permission to fly the national flag at Keregodu. He said that the district administration has taken action to fly the same. Opposition leader Ashok is visiting former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy Mandya and instigating the issue of hoisting the Bhagwat flag at Keregodu. They are doing this because the election is near. If the panchayat had acted as if it had obtained permission from the district administration, this issue would not have become a controversy. He said that the district administration did not even intervene.Despite the heavy police security, Bengaluru, Mandya, protests have spread like wildfire in various parts of the state including Hassan, Shimoga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Belgaum. While the BJP protested in Mysore Bank Circle in Bangalore, in Mandya, along with JDS, BJP, leaders of pro-Hindu organizations such as Bajrang Dal and VHP staged a massive protest and lashed out at the government. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, Legislative Council member Dr. Tejaswini Gowda, prominent S. Harish, Saptagiri Gowda, CK Ramamurthy and hundreds of activists in Bengaluru shouted slogans like Jai Shriram, Jaijai Shriram, Hanuman ki Jai, contempt for the anti-Hindu government. Despite the barricade, the protest was held, but as the situation got out of hand, the police took the protestors into custody as a precautionary measure.The protestors have challenged that an FIR should be lodged. Many leaders including former minister CT Ravi, party general secretary Preetu Gowda were involved in the protest. It was special that JDS also joined hands in the protest. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, MLAs HT Manju, Janardhana Reddy, former MLAs Suresh Gowda, Ravindra Srikanthaiah, Dr. Annadani, DC Tammanna, former Minister CS Puttaraju and many others participated in the padayatra. The protestors who had gathered in large numbers chanted Jaishreeram slogans and shouted defiance against the government saying arrest us. They offered special pooja at the Anjaneyaswamy temple in Keragodu village and from there marched to Mandya District Collector's office and tried to lay siege. But the police did not allow this. The trek started from Keragodi and entered Srikalikambha temple in Mandya via Huliwana, Satanur, and Chikkamandya.



