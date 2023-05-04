BJP leaders to join Bajrang Dal in Hanuman Chalisa recital across K'taka

Bengaluru, May 4 BJP on Thursday announced to launch a movement against Congress's proposal to ban Bajrang Dal, ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.

The manifesto promise by Congress has been turned into a launch pad for BJP in the last phase of the election campaign which will end on May 8.

According to Bajrang Dal workers, the event has been organised across the temples especially in Hanuman temples on Thursday between l p.m and 7 p.m. The BJP has declared its support and also officially stated that its leaders will participate in the event.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje dared the Congress leaders to attend the event. "Today evening across Karnataka, in all regions, we will take part in the event with the public. Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who accused BJP leaders of not knowing Hanuman Chalisa, should attend the event," she said.

"I have accepted his challenge. I am participating in the event at a temple in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru. He should attend the programme," the minister added.

The people have observed childish and anti-Hindu statements of Randeep Singh Surjewala. He doesn't know who is father and mother of Lord Hanuman and spoke incorrectly.

He disputed the fact that Karnataka is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. He questioned the development of Anjanadri Hills, regarded as the birth place by the BJP government. Where do you want to take these elections to? Shobha questioned.

"Because Hindus are a tolerant lot, you have taken their religious sentiments for granted. Had you spoken on these lines about Islam, the entire state would have been in turmoil. What wrong has Bajrang Dal done? In which cooker blast has it been involved? You have included the proposal as per the wishes of SDPI," Shobha claimed.

"You have dragged Lord Hanuman to the elections. I will stand with Bajrang Dal firmly. With me, many others will join in reciting Hanuman chalisa at temples," she asserted.

On Bajrang Dal's relationship with RSS, she claimed that RSS is the mother root and its political outfit is BJP. Bajrang Dal is another wing which will take care whenever the young generation is in crisis and sentiments are hurt, they take care of it. The student wing is ABVP and for Adivasis, Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram is formed.

As per sources, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and Hindu organisations have extended their support to Hanuman Chalisa recital programme at temples condemning the proposal of Congress manifesto to ban Bajrang Dal.

