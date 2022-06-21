BJP-led NDA picks Draupadi Murmu as its candidate for Presidential elections

Draupadi Murmu, former Jharkhand Governor, has been announced as the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the presidential polls.Draupadi Murmu was sworn in as the first woman Governor of Jharkhand in the year 2015. She hails from the Santhal tribe of Odisha. Murmu started out as a teacher and then entered into Odisha politics in 1997.

After serving as vice-president of BJP's Scheduled Tribes Morcha, Draupadi Murmu was elected as MLA twice from the Rairangpur constituency, in 2000 and 2009.During the BJD and BJP coalition government in Odisha, she served as a minister in the Commerce and Transport department and subsequently in the Fisheries and Animal Resources department between 2000 and 2004.