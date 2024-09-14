BJP membership drive launched in Gujarat’s Bhuj

Bhuj, Sep 14 The BJP membership drive was launched in Gujarat’s Bhuj with Union Minister of Jal Shakti and Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil and State Organization General Secretary Ratnakar leading the event.

The initiative aims to significantly expand the party’s membership base in Gujarat, with an ambitious target of enrolling two crore members across the state.

“This time, BJP workers in Gujarat are expected to achieve the target of two crore members and move forward. Unlike other political parties that offer lifetime membership, the BJP renews primary memberships every six years as part of its tradition,” said Patil in his address while expressing confidence that the party would meet its goal.

Patil also emphasised the importance of recognising exceptional efforts in the membership drive.

"The workers who enrol the most primary members at their booths will be made active members first. Those who register the highest number of members across Gujarat will be honoured at the state office," he announced.

The drive coincides with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary on September 25. Patil urged BJP workers to mark this day by enrolling 1.25 lakh primary members in every Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat, offering a tribute to Upadhyaya's legacy.

Meanwhile, a major controversy erupted in the state, following revelations that school students were enrolled as party members during a membership campaign.

Kumari MR Gardi Vidyalaya students in Anindra’s Wadwan taluka, Surendranagar district, have reportedly been enrolled as BJP members, sparking widespread controversy.

The district education officer has issued a notice to the school principal demanding an explanation. A Class-2 officer has been appointed to conduct a departmental inquiry, with a report expected within three days.

In addition, Patil promoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Catch the Rain" initiative, calling for action to recharge groundwater. "

The event saw a large turnout, with BJP State General Secretary and MP Vinod Chavda, District President Devjibhai, local MLAs, district office bearers, and a large number of party workers in attendance.

