BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul hospitalised with respiratory issues; condition stable say doctors

Kolkata, Aug 21 The BJP’s West Bengal General Secretary and MLA Agnimitra Paul has been hospitalised with respiratory issues. The Asansol South MLA fell ill after attending a programme on Wednesday evening. She was admitted to the hospital at midnight as her condition was critical.

According to sources, the BJP leader had several programmes in Asansol in West Burdwan District. However, she suddenly started having breathing problems. As the situation was serious, she was brought back to Kolkata and admitted to a private hospital on EM bypass at midnight on Wednesday.

According to hospital sources, the MLA's condition is currently stable. All of Agnimitra Paul's programmes for today have been cancelled due to her ongoing treatment in the hospital.

"Agnimitra Paul's condition is stable now. The doctors are monitoring her condition. We will get to know in the evening when she will be released from the hospital," said a close associate of the MLA.

The BJP leader had been suffering from fever, cold and cough for several days, then, from Wednesday, she started having difficulty in breathing.

As Agnimitra Paul is admitted in hospital, it is now uncertain whether she will be able to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes on Friday.

PM Modi will be in Kolkata to inaugurate multiple Metro railway projects and hold a public meeting and the BJP leader has been invited to the Prime Minister's meeting on the occasion of the inauguration of three metro routes.

It may be noted that Agnimitra Paul's admission to a hospital follows the recent hospitalisation of another key BJP leader.

Earlier this year, BJP's Tamluk MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay had fallen ill and was hospitalised.

He was kept in the ICU at a private hospital in Kolkata's Alipore area. Later, as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to AIIMS in Delhi.

According to doctors, Abhijit Gangopadhyay was diagnosed with pancreatitis and gastroenteritis. After a long treatment, he gradually recovered.

