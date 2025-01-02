BJP MLA Saurabh Singh Escapes Murder Attempt Near His Lakhimpur Kheri Residence; After Unknown Men Open Fire

BJP MLA Saurabh Singh had a close call on Wednesday night when an unidentified assailant fired shots near his home in Shiv Colony, Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred after Singh, the MLA from Kasta, confronted two men drinking alcohol in a public place, prompting concerns over law and order in the area. Singh revealed that he was on his routine evening walk with his wife when he noticed the men consuming alcohol about 100 metres from his residence. Upon confronting them, an argument broke out, and one of the individuals pulled out a firearm, firing into the air before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Calling it a deliberate attempt on his life, Singh said the attack seemed premeditated, as his evening walk schedule is widely known. He added that his security guard was at a distance during the incident, preventing a more serious outcome. The police are investigating the incident, including analyzing CCTV footage to identify the suspects. However, the individuals remain at large, and the shooting has caused significant alarm in the Sadar Kotwali area of Lakhimpur Kheri.