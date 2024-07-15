BJP MLAs Demand Siddaramaiah's Resignation Over Valmiki Development Corporation Scam

Condemning the misappropriation of Maharshi Valmiki Corporation's money, BJP state president B.Y.Vijayendra demanded the removal of the anti-Dalit Congress government. BJP MLAs led by state President, BY Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, took out a protest march holding placards from the Legislators’ House to the Vidhana Soudha demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the scam and handed over the MUDA case to CBI. B.Y. Vijayendra said that the struggle will not stop until the Chief Minister resigns taking moral responsibility for this scam. The protesting BJP MLAs shouted the government's counter-proclamations. After this protest, all the MLAs went to Vidhansouda to attend the session of Vidhan Mandal.

The BJP held a protest on the first day of the Legislative Assembly session, and the heat of this protest also hit Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. All the BJP MLAs staged a sit-in near the Maharshi Valmiki statue in MLA Bhavan today, condemning the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation scam and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Opposition also rejected the appointment of a single-member commission to probe the irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). R. Ashoka alleged, “The Congress government has looted the land reserved for Dalits. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost the moral right to continue in the post and he should resign immediately. The government has gobbled up Rs 187 crore of the Board. This is a government of looters.”

The BJP and JD(S) are all set to go against CM Siddaramaiah throughout the session. The Monsoon Session of the 16th Legislative Assembly will be held until July 26. The BJP has joined the discussion in the Parishad: Members of the opposition BJP tabled a standing notice in the Legislative Council today to allow a discussion on the multi-crore scam in the Karnataka Valmiki Development Corporation. After the session started and condolence was offered, BJP member C.T.Ravi requested Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to present a standing notice of Rule 59 and allow discussion. He demanded that the proceedings of the day should be kept aside and allowed for discussion as what had happened in the Valmiki Development Corporation was a huge scandal. This is a grand corruption.