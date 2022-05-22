BJP MP Arjun Singh returns to Trinamool Congress after 3 years, huge loss says, BJP

Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh quit the BJP and joined the All India Trinamool Congress on Sunday.He had left the TMC and joined BJP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.On joining TMC, Arjun Singh said on Sunday, “I was facing a lot of problems as a lot of people were trying to stop the development of Bengal. That is why I have come back to my home again.”Arjun Singh will meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday. “Mamata will lead the fight at the national level. A big fight will start soon nationally,” he said at a press conference on Sunday.

On whether he will be resigning from his MP post, he said, “I will resign in one hour if my party tells me. But people who have won on TMC tickets and are in BJP at present should also resign.”Arjun Singh met TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday afternoon to join the TMC. West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick and TMC leaders from North 24 Parganas district were in attendance at Banerjee’s office in Kolkata.The TMC tweeted from its official handle, "Warmly welcoming former Vice President of Bengal BJP and MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh into the All India Trinamool Congress family. He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri Abhishek Banerjee."

Reacting on Singh joining the TMC, BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra said, “If someone wants to do politics for his personal benefit, what can we say about it. However, it is a huge loss.”“It’s old understanding between the BJP and TMC. Modi’s people will join Didi and Didi’s people will join BJP. All the corrupt people of Didi’s party will eventually return,” Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.Taking a dig at Arjun Singh, CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said: “A few months ago, Mamata Banerjee described him as a criminal. He has TMC on his right and BJP on his left and keeps swinging between them.”

