BJP MP calls Nitin Gadkari 'SpiderMan' for weaving web of roads across country

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao on Monday called Union Minister Nitin Gadkari a 'Spider-Man' and said that Gadkari has laid a wide network of roads across the county just like a spider weaves a web.

"I have named Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari a Spider-Man. He has established a network of roads in every nook and corner of the country just like a spider weaves its web of threads," said Gao MP from Arunachal East Lok Sabha seat.

Gao praised Gadkari during the Lok Sabha debate on the support of the demand for grant for Road Transport and Highways.

As per Road and Transport Ministry, the development of roads is going on with an average of 37 km/day across the country.

Recently, Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 46 National Highway (NH) projects in the state of Karnataka with an investment of Rs 19,930 crore.

He said the National Highway Projects of total length 238 km with an investment of Rs 3,972 crore will improve the interstate road connectivity from Karnataka to Maharashtra and Goa. He said these projects will decrease traffic jams and fuel consumption, make commuting faster and improve port connectivity in the region.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament which began on March 14 will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session was conducted between January 31 and February 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

