BJP MPs spar over Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya visit

Ayodhya (UP), May 11 BJP MPs in Uttar Pradesh are now sparring over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya on June 5.

On Wednesday, Lallu Singh, a BJP MP from Ayodhya, said that anyone who comes to seek the blessings of Lord Ram is welcome.

Lallu Singh's statement is in stark contrast from that of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been vehemently opposing Thackeray's visit, saying that he should first apologise to north Ind for his campaign against them before stepping into the holy city.

Lallu Singh further said that there are many other parties and leaders who have spoken against Lord Ram and Ayodhya from time to time but they have never been stopped from entering the town.

BJP insiders said that his statement is in sync with the party line and could have come at the behest of the Sangh and the BJP which has not spoken against Raj Thackeray so far.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, meanwhile, remains unrelenting in his stand against Thackeray.

The BJP MP has circulated posters that say, "Uttar Bharatiyon ko apradhi kehne wale Raj Thackeray maafi maangon ya phir wapas jao (Raj Thackeray, who calls North Ind criminals, should either apologise or go back)".

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is seeking support from top priests, seers and members of the civil society in Uttar Pradesh to stop the MNS chief from entering the temple town.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has slammed Thackeray for not responding to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"The Raj Thackeray who proclaims ultimatums in Maharashtra, why is he not responding to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? If Raj Thackeray apologises to North Ind, he will definitely be able to complete his Ayodhya trip, but he will not be able to open his mouth in front of Maharashtra's Marathi population again," said NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapse.

