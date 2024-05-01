BJP President Nadda holds roadshow in K’taka for ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai

Haveri, May 1 BJP President J.P. Nadda on Tuesday held a mega roadshow in Karnataka's

Karnataka's Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka joined the BJP President and the former Chief Minister in the roadshow.

Addressing the gathering, BJP chief Nadda appealed to the people to do not give votes to INDIA bloc leaders, who are on bail or are in prisons.

To make the country a developed nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people must vote for the BJP, he added.

Urging the crowd to vote for the BJP, Bommai said that the Congress is trying to "take away the inherited property".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor