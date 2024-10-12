BJP respects Mahatma, Sardar Patel, not fake Gandhis: Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi, Oct 12 Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi said the BJP respected great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, not fake Gandhis.

Talking to media persons in Hubballi, the Union Minister said: "The BJP has always respected great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and it gives equal respect to everyone. BJP always honours real Gandhis and Gandhians, not fake ones."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

"What respect had Congress given to B. R. Ambedkar, the leader of Dalits and the Architect of the Constitution?" the Union Minister asked.

He pointed out that the previous Congress governments did not even award Babasaheb the Bharat Ratna.

The Union Minister criticised Congress MLC B. K. Hariprasad for saying that the BJP did not respect Mahatma Gandhi.

Hariprasad also accused Union Minister Joshi of worshipping Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

He slammed the Congress leader, saying Hariprasad "licks the feet of fake Gandhis".

"Everyone in today's Congress is fake Gandhi. Hariprasad, who licks the feet of such fake Gandhis, has no right to speak about us," he maintained.

Joshi also reminded Hariprasad of his past behaviour, saying, "The Congress leader once made remarks about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's attire, after which, the latter was preparing to remove him from the party."

"This same person is now speaking in Siddaramaiah's favour. Perhaps, CM Siddaramaiah must have promised him a ministerial position after removing four others," he mocked.

He added that Congress leaders continue to make such remarks and are being rejected by the people across the country.

The Union Minister suggested Hariprasad to first focus on the state of the Congress in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor