BJP reviews why it failed to score hat-trick in Rajasthan

Jaipur, June 6 After losing 11 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, the BJP leadership is engaged in discussions and is reviewing why the party failed to score a hat-trick in the state.

The BJP lost 11 Lok Sabha seats which the Congress won during the Assembly polls last year.

Surprisingly, the “overconfident” BJP did not work on these seats post-Assembly polls and continued to focus on the stronger seats.

“There was an organisational crisis in the party as the state President C.P. Joshi was busy contesting from the Chittorgarh seat. Also, the two general secretaries Bhajanlal Sharma and Diya Kumari were delegating responsibilities to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister,” a party insider said.

He said that there was an urgent need for organisational change in the party after the Assembly poll as it was very evident that the newly elected ministers who were organisation office bearers too would get busy in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Organisation Secretary Chandrashekhar was transferred to Telangana only a few months before the Lok Sabha polls and the post has been laid vacant ever since. This lacunae also dented our prospects. Why the senior leaders did not take cognisance of this?” he asked.

In the Ganganagar Assembly election, the Congress got 1,83,686 more votes than the BJP. A similar trend was repeated in the Lok Sabha elections as the BJP was defeated by a margin of 88,153 seats.

In Churu, BJP got 1,41,895 votes during the Assembly polls. However, in Lok Sabha, BJP lost the seats by 72,737 votes.

In the Jhunjhunu Assembly segment, the BJP got 63,546 votes less while in the Lok Sabha election, the party lost to Congress by 18,235 votes.

In Sikar, Congress won the Assembly polls by 12,3061 votes and formed an alliance with CPI-M for the Lok Sabha elections and won it by 72,896 votes.

In Karauli Dholpur, the BJP lost by 98,945 votes. In Tonk Sawai Madhopur, the BJP lost by 64,949 votes.

In Nagaur, Congress formed an alliance with RLP and defeated the BJP by 42, 225 votes. In Barmer, the BJP lost to Congress by 1,18,176 votes.

In Bharatpur, the BJP lost by 51,983 votes against the Congress.

“There is an immediate need to change the organisation which is weak at this point in time. Also, responsibility should be set as to why facts were ignored by the party,” a party said.

Amid all these developments, there are speculations that the BJP will change the state President.

“Both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister come from the Brahmin community. Jats and Rajputs are not happy with the party. We can change the top leadership and give one post to one of these communities while the other community can be given an equally senior position in the organisation,” one of the party leaders said.

