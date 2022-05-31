BJP slams Tamil Nadu govt for not reducing tax on petrol, diesel

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, along with state party president K Annamalai, on Tuesday marched towards the state's secretariat in Chennai condemning the state government for not reducing the tax on petrol and diesel.

Speaking to the media, Annamalai said the state government has promised in its manifesto to reduce the price of petrol and diesel. The Centre has already reduced fuel prices and now the state government should fulfil its promise.

"DMK promised in their manifesto that they will reduce the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced fuel prices twice. We demand the state government to fulfil what it has promised in its manifesto," he said.

In a significant step aimed at providing relief to people from high fuel prices, the Centre on May 21 announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

( With inputs from ANI )

