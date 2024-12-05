BJP supports Trinamool’s motion to resume direct flights from Kolkata to European countries

Kolkata, Dec 5 In a rare scene between the legislative teams of the ruling Trinamool Congress and Opposition BJP in West Bengal Assembly, on the ninth day of its winter session, the Opposition bench supported a motion brought by the treasury bench.

The motion moved by West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya was regarding resuming direct flights from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata to different European countries, whose operations were suspended over a period of time.

Supporting the motion, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said that the clearance from the Union government for direct flight operations from different European countries to Kolkata is already in place.

“Kolkata is already enlisted under the World Air Services Agreement and Open Sky Agreement. So a fresh approval from the Union government in the matter is not necessary. I will request the state government to initiate dialogues with all concerned. The state government should also apply for an extension of the international airport in Kolkata. If any hurdle surfaces, we, on behalf of BJP’s legislative team will take up the matter with the Union government and also speak to the Union Minister concerned. We are overwhelmingly supporting the motion,” the LoP said.

He also said that the extension of the international airport in Kolkata is facing hurdles because of the existence of a Mazar there. He said that ministers in the state Cabinet like Firhad Hakim or Siddiqulla Chowdhury should initiate relocating the structure.

“The state government should initiate removing the infrastructure bottlenecks on this count,” Adhikari said.

Chandrima Bhattacharya also thanked the LoP for his gesture.

