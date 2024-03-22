BJP To Go Solo In Lok Sabha, Assembly Elections In Odisha

State party president Manmohan Samal announced on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha independently. This decision comes after discussions regarding a pre-poll alliance between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the opposition BJP were underway for several days.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight this election alone in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats to create a developed India and a developed Odisha under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and aspirations of four and a half crore Odiyas, Samal said in a post on X.

Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on March 16.

ECI chief Rajiv Kumar made the announcement at a press conference held at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi today. The General Elections are scheduled to be conducted in multiple phases across the country. Counting votes will take place on June 4, marking the culmination of the electoral process. The electorate comprises 46 crore males, 41 crore females, 1.8 crore young voters, 19.74 crores aged between 20 and 29, 88.4 lakh persons with disabilities (PWD), 48,000 transgender individuals, 82 lahks aged 85 plus, and 2.2 lahks above 100 years old.

