BJP using Assam Accord as a poll gimmick: Bhupen Borah

Guwahati, September 19 Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah has alleged that the BJP government is not in the mood to implement Clause 6 of Assam Accord and accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of using it for benefits in 2026 Assembly polls.

Borah told IANS: “The Assam government is not at all serious with full implementation of Assam Accord. The BJP leaders have been using it as a poll gimmick to take advantage in the next elections. They do not intend to implement the recommendations of Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma committee.”

He argued that CM Sarma announced to implement 52 out of 67 recommendations of Clause 6 of the committee; however, uncertainty looms over the rest of the recommendations which are also important.

“I want to ask the Chief Minister, what will happen to the rest 15 recommendations which deal with the key issues like safeguarding the culture and identity of Assamese people,” the Congress leader said.

Notably, the Clause 6 panel led by Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma suggested that as a stopgap measure, the post-1971 stream of proclaimed foreigners should be placed in locations outside Assam until their expulsion is finished. Additionally, the panel also gave the definition of “Assamese.”

The committee mentioned that a number of constitutional and parliamentary reforms will be required in order to fully implement its recommendations. It has stated that the current Article 371 B of the Constitution will need to be changed.

The Assam Accord, signed following a six-year foreigners' agitation (1979–1985), stipulates that all foreigners entering the state after March 24, 1971, will be deported regardless of their religious affiliation.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord states that appropriate constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards will be provided to protect the cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma had said: “We had been given three years by this committee to assess the issue. Following a detailed study, we decided to carry out those recommendations in the purview of the state government. However, those that need clearance from the Central Government will be dealt with through additional talks with the relevant authorities.”

He added: “We looked over the report in depth in a Cabinet meeting. After that, we discovered that there were 67 recommendations, and we have chosen to suggest that 52 of them be put into practice. Before April 15, 2025, we will implement these 52 proposals after holding discussions with AASU and all other organisations.”

On the other hand, Samujjal Bhattacharya, the chief advisor of AASU said: “We want that the Assam Accord should be fully implemented. AASU was one of the signatories of the Accord in 1985 and so we will keep a close vigil about its proper implementation.”

He stated that some of the recommendations of the Clause 6 panel led by Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma can be fulfilled by the state government and the rest fall under the jurisdiction of the Central government.

“The high-level committee was set up by the Central government. Now, the Assam government must put pressure on the Centre to immediately implement the recommendations of the Sarma committee. Moreover, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier promised the people of the state to fulfil Clause 6 of the Assam Accord,” Bhattacharya mentioned.

