BJP welcomes SC quashing Bengal govt's plea to overturn bail for ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ organiser

Kolkata, Sep 2 The West Bengal unit of BJP on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss a plea filed by the state government challenging a Calcutta High Court order to release Sayan Lahiri, one of the conveners of the 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat) call given on August 27 to condemn the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, the apex court has foiled the "evil attempt" of the state government to suppress the “voice of the youth” condemning the ghastly rape and murder of the trainee doctor last month.

“The apex court order reaffirms the victory of the youth in the democratic system of the country. The order is also a tight slap for the state administration and especially the Kolkata Police, whose evil attempts to keep Sayan Lahiri behind the bar at any cost has been foiled following the apex court order,” Adhikari said.

Earlier in the day, the apex court’s division bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra dismissed the state government's plea by observing that prima facie a case of bail was made out in the case of Lahiri.

While the BJP has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court, the Left parties refrained from making any comment on the order, just like the Trinamool Congress leadership.

To recall, although the BJP announced its 'moral support' to the Nabanna Abhijan, the students’ wings of the Left Parties distanced themselves from the protest march claiming that it was actually orchestrated by the BJP and RSS.

Lahiri was arrested last week following which he approached the Calcutta High Court against his arrest.

A single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on August 30 directed his release on bail and also barred the police from adopting any coercive action against him, not just in the case related to Nabanna Abhijan, but in any other case registered against him as well.

The state government then approached the apex court challenging the Calcutta High Court's decision.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor