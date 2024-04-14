BJP will not scrap reservation: Amit Shah

Bhandara (Maharashtra), April 14 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the BJP will not scrap the reservation if the party can win 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress is spreading this confusion. BJP will never scrap reservation. We have a majority now and did not tinker with the reservation. We abrogated Article 370 and ended the Triple Talaq but did not scrap the reservation. It is Narendra Modi's guarantee that reservation will not be scrapped,” Amit Shah said while addressing a rally at Sakoli in Bhandara district.

He was accompanied by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP Working President Praful Patel.

“In 70 years, Congress did not scrap Article 370 but kept it as an honorless child. We removed it and brought Kashmir into the mainstream. Congress kept the Ram Mandir issue hanging for years. Modi fulfilled the Ram Mandir promise as well,” he said.

He said that people should elect PM Modi for the third term so that BJP can fulfil the promise of the Uniform Civil Code, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for every citizen above 70 years, piped gas connection to households, free electricity in poor houses, millions of opportunities to brighten the future of youth in every field, economic prosperity for women and prosperous India.

“Modi government has brightened the lives of one crore women through the Lakhpati Didi scheme during its ten-year tenure. When Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time, it is the resolution of the Modi government that three crore women in the country will become Lakhpati Didi,” he said.

He said that Congress has constantly insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar but is now going from house to house asking for votes in his name.

“Congress did not give Bharat Ratna to Babasaheb despite being in power for five decades and insulted him continuously. The BJP government has given sanctity to all the five places associated with Babasaheb,” he said.

He also targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi saying that he never reads.

“Every now and then he announces the eradication of poverty. This is what Indiraji announced, Rajiv Gandhi promised, Sonia did nothing but Narendra Modi lifted 25 crore people out of poverty in ten years,” he said.

--IANS

sj/dan

