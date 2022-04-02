BJP's century in Rajya Sabha, the only party to reach 101 since 1988

New Delhi: Four Bharatiya Janata Party candidates have been elected in the Rajya Sabha. As a result, the strength of the party in the upper house of Parliament has now risen to 101, making it the first party since 1988 to score a century.

The BJP has won four seats in the three northeastern states of Assam, Tripura and Nagaland. From Assam, BJP's Pavitra Margarita and United People's Party Liberal Party's Rangra Narjari have won. Margarita received 46 votes, while Narzari received 44 votes. Congress candidate and incumbent Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora got 35 votes. Bora's term ends on April 2. BJP candidate from Nagaland S. Fangnan has been elected unopposed. For the first time in the history of the state, women have been represented in the Rajya Sabha, while in Tripura, BJP state president Manik Saha defeated CPI (M) candidate and MLA Bhanulal Saha.