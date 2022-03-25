BJP's Roopa Ganguly breaks down in Parliament over Birbhum violence, says We are not stone-hearted

BJP's Roopa Ganguly broke down in Parliament on Friday over murders in West Bengal, the leader also demanded President's Rule in the state. Talking about the Birbhum violence in Rajya Sab she said people are now escaping from the state in fear.

"We demand President's Rule in West Bengal. Mass killings are happening there; people are fleeing the place. The state is no more liveable" she said.

"People can't speak in West Bengal. The government is protecting the murderers. There is no other state where the government kills people after winning elections. We are human beings. We don't do stone-hearted politics," she added.

After the murder of deputy pradhan of Baguti village in Rampurhat, Birbhum, at least eight body has been found burnt alive in the same district on Tuesday. DGP Manoj Malviya said “Three injured people were rescued last night after seven to eight houses were gutted in the fire. One of them died today. Also, when the fire was brought to control, a team of police officials found seven charred bodies. All the seven bodies were recovered from one house. Total, eight have died in the incident."

