BLO death case: Trinamool worker arrested in Bengal's Murshidabad for abetting suicide

Kolkata, Jan 13 A Trinamool Congress worker has been arrested in connection with the recent suicide of a BLO in Bengal’s Murshidabad, said the police on Tuesday.

The police said the Trinamool worker had refused to repay a loan of Rs 20 lakh to the deceased BLO concerned, which pushed the latter into a state of acute mental frustration.

Initially, Trinamool's Murshidabad leadership projected the death due to SIR-related pressure. The party even staged protests outside the office of West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kolkata. However, investigations led the sleuths to the Trinamool worker, who was arrested on Monday.

The Trinamool Congress worker was identified as Bullet Khan, a resident of the Ranitala police station area in Murshidabad district, and the deceased BLO as Hamimul Islam.

Khan was produced before the Lalbagh sub-divisional court, which remanded him to a five-day police custody.

On Saturday night (January 10), the body of Hamimul Islam, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) from Alaipur village under Bhagwangola Block II, was recovered from a school.

According to the police, Khan had borrowed Rs 20 lakh from the BLO. Khan allegedly did not return the money and even threatened to kill him when the BLO asked for repayment. This led the BLO to commit suicide.

A case was lodged against the Trinamool Congress worker on charges of abetting suicide.

A senior officer of Murshidabad police district said, "A person named Bullet Khan has been arrested. He is known to be a Trinamool Congress worker. An FIR has been filed based on the complaints lodged by the family of the deceased BLO. Investigation into the matter is on."

Following these allegations, BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, "This is the real face of Trinamool Congress. They are misleading people regarding the death of BLOs. They are intimidating people through deception."

Bappaditya Banerjee, the convener of the BLO Rights Forum, said that the committee will fight for the rights of the BLOs.

