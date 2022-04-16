Bloodshed needs to stop, says AIKS leader Hannan Mollah after murder of PFI worker

After a Popular Front of India (PFI) worker was hacked to death in Palakkad on Friday, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary, Hannan Mollah, while condemning the incident, said that the bloodshed needs to stop and this type of politics only spoils the well-being of democracy.

"This is 'Khoon kharabi' politics, and it should stop. There should be no bloodshed. Any matter can be discussed but violence and murders are unacceptable, it's the biggest crime," said Mollah.

He also emphasised the importance of peace for the overall social well-being and said,"'Khoon ka badla' should be stopped. This type of violence spoils the social and democratic well-being of the country. The exchange of bloodshed and murders should be stopped."

Popular Front of India worker, Subair (43) was hacked to death in Palakkad on Friday. He was attacked while he was on a bike along with his father. Later, PFI accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of the murder.

Investigation is on in this connection.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor