Blow for BJP in Jharkhand: Jai Prakash Bhai Patel Joins Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a major setback in Jharkhand as BJP MLA from Mandu seat Jai Prakash Bhai Patel joined the Indian National Congress (INC) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Patel was elected to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from Mandu as a member of the BJP. Patel is a son of late Tek Lal Mahto. Jharkhand has been witnessing a lot of political turmoil of late.

Almost two months after former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested in the land scam case, his sister-in-law Sita Soren joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. Sita Soren joined the saffron party at an event in New Delhi after reportedly being unhappy about not being chosen as the Chief Minister after Hemant Soren's arrest.

The development comes as Hemant Soren chose Champai Soren as his successor for the Chief Minister post instead of people from his family. Sita Soren's induction into the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is a major shot in the arm of the BJP as this will allow them a chance to encash on the legacy of JMM stalwart Shibu Soren and make a breakthrough in the core vote bank of the regional party.