B'luru hit & chase case: Accused held

Bengaluru, Jan 30 Two bike-borne miscreants, who rammed into a couple's car and chased them for five kilometres, have been arrested, police said here on Monday.

Meanwhile, messages appreciating the couple for showing "exemplary courage" have been pouring in from all quarters.

"We salute the couple for their courage in exposing them," tweeted Citizens Movement, an East Bengaluru organisation.

The arrested youth have been identified as 24-year-old Dhanush, a fish seller by profession and 20-year-old Rakshit, who was his employee.

They have been booked under IPC Sections 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult to cause breach of peace) and 506 (threatening).

"We got access to one more horrific video from the same incident where the goons jumped on the car after chasing it for five kilometres to the couple's society. If you face any such challenge, reach out to us. We are there for you," read another tweet of the organisation.

Notably, the incident took place early on Sunday when the techie couple Ankita and Kush Jaiswal was returning home on Sarjapur Road in the limits of Bellandur police station.

Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy has given directions to Additional Commissioner East, DCP Whitefield and jurisdictional Bellandur police to initiate necessary action in this regard.

The incident came to light after the Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru posted the videos on social media.

One of the videos shows the bike-borne accused ramming into the car and asking the couple to alight. When the couple refuse and start moving, the miscreants chase the car for about five kilometres until they reach their society.

Based on footage captured on the dash camera, the police launched a manhunt for the accused and arrested them.

The Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru, which posted the video advised the people not to open the car door while travelling at night and to use the dash camera.

An investigation is on.

