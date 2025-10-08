B'luru Police seized 1,486 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 81.21cr till Oct 8: Official

Bengaluru, Oct 8 The Bengaluru Police have seized 1,486 kg of narcotic substances and drugs valued at Rs 81.21 crore and arrested 1,013 Indians and 35 foreign accused till October 8, 2025, according to a statement by the police department on Wednesday.

The statement mentioned that a total of 711 cases have been booked in this regard. In action against drug in the month of October 2025, six accused were arrested and 15 kg of MDMA, Hydro Ganja and Opium Oil valued at Rs 23.84 crore seized.

The other major cases include -- CCB Anti Narcotics Wing (ANW) team headed by Manjappa PI conducted a raid and secured drug peddler at Parappana Agrahara police station limits, and seized 1.39 kg of MDMA crystals and 2.03 kg of opium valued at around Rs 4 crore.

A CCB ANW Wing team conducted two separate operations at International Post Office in KG Nagar Police station Limits and seized 7 kilograms of Hydro Ganja worth a total of Rs 7.81 crore. Later 2 accused were detained.

North East Division officials conducted raids at Gollahalli village of Kothnur police station limits, seized 4.81 kg of MDMA valued at Rs 12.03 crore, the statement said.

In a joint operation by the CCB, South, North-East wing officers and dog squad, the police have arrested six persons including two foreigners and seized Rs 23.84 crore worth narcotic substances in different parts of Bengaluru.

The investigation into the recovery of narcotics substances from the International Post Office in the limits of KG Nagar police station, revealed that the accused persons procured hydro ganja through crypto currency under fake names from Thailand and Germany. They purchased narcotics under the name 'Khachibbi Jeezs" and "Khidoinoise Jeez".

The sleuths have also uncovered the drug peddling operation by two female foreign nationals in the limits of Kothanur police station limits in Bengaluru. In another case, the drug peddler had revealed that he joined drug peddling for three months with the help of a relative as he could not bear the expenses as a cab driver.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh stated: "The Bengaluru police department is taking strides with a commitment towards creating society without narcotics. Intensive and multi-pronged campaigns have been taken up and through strict implementation of laws, operations based on intelligence inputs and community participation."

Decisive action has been taken against drug peddlers, distributors, inter-state and international drug networks. All divisions of the departments and various branches have come together to nab the drug peddlers and putting concentrated efforts, he stated.

Constant vigilance is kept on surface web and darknet used for selling of narcotics. Strict action is initiated against house owners for not giving information over renting out of their houses to foreign nations. Cooperation is ensured from schools, colleges, NGOs and civil societies through carrying out awareness programmes, Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh stated.

