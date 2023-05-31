Bodies of couple found hanging from tree in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 31 The bodies of a young couple were found hanging from a tree in the Bodam police station area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday.

The couple, who were in love since many years took the extreme step as their families were opposed to their

marriage, villagers said.

The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Ninda Singh and 18-year-old Kani Birua.

Panic gripped Bonta village when the locals spotted the couple hanging from a Mahua tree.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor