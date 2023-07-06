Body of professor found hanging on college campus in Bihar

Published: July 6, 2023

Body of professor found hanging on college campus in Bihar

Patna July 6  The body of a professor was found hanging from the ceiling inside a college premises in Bihar's Madhepura district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Enaullah Haq, a native of West Champaran district, who was a professor in the M.P. College of Education in Madhepura.

Haq was staying in a two-storey house building inside the college campus for past many years. He was found hanging on Thursday morning inside his quarter in the college, which is located in the Chandni Chowk locality under the Sadar police station limits.

Since no suicide note was found, the police are probing the matter from all possible angles.

“We have sent the body for postmortem. We will get a clear picture about the exact cause of death once we have the autopsy report. We have directed the SHO of Sadar police station to investigate the matter,” said Rajesh Kumar, SP of Madhepura.

