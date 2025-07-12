Boeing Issues Statement on Air India Crash Report, Says 'Continue to Support Investigation'

After the aircraft investigation agency of India, India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), released an initial report on the deadly crash of Air India AI-171 in Ahmedabad that killed over 250 people, US plane maker Boeing said that it continues to support the ongoing investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected on the ground in Ahmedabad,” Boeing said in a statement. “We continue to support the investigation and our customer. We will defer to the AAIB to provide information about AI171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocol known as Annex 13,” it said.

Also Read | Air India crash: Both engines shut down after shift in fuel control switches; one pilot said he ‘didn’t do it’.

Boeing released a statement after AAIB released a 5-page report showing that the plane's engines' fuel switches had 'cut off' mid-air, starving the engines of fuel. This is now expected to be the key focus area of the probe. Boeing also shared a separate statement in which its president and CEO, Kelly Ortberg, offered condolences to the families of the victims.

"I have spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau," said Ortberg.

Air India has also acknowledged receipt of the preliminary report released by the AAIB and said it is working closely with the stakeholders. The Tata-owned carrier said it stands in solidarity with the families of the victims and continues to mourn the losses.

"Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses," said the carrier.

According to the AAIB report, it is confirmed that, as seen in the viral video of the crash, the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) was deployed during the initial climb after takeoff. This indicated a total loss of power and thrust in the aircraft. The aircraft started losing altitude before crossing the airport perimeter wall.

Black box data has revealed that both engines' fuel switches, which had cut off mid-air, were moved back to the 'run' position. While Engine 1 showed signs of recovery, Engine 2 did not.