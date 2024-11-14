Boeing Layoffs: American Plane Maker to Cut 17,000, Reduce Global Workforce by 10%

According to recent media reports, Boeing, an American company that designs and manufactures aeroplanes, will reduce its workforce by 10% globally. According to the TOP report, Boeing will begin issuing layoff notices to its employees this week.

The US-based plane manufacturer planned to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% globally. US employees who receive notices of layoff will remain on the Boeing payroll until January next year, as required by federal law, which mandates a 60-day notice period. The company said that it is adjusting workforce levels to focus on priorities. However, the company said that it is committed to supporting employees through this difficult period.

🚨 BOEING BEGINS LAYOFFS, CUTTING 17,000 JOBS GLOBALLY



Boeing is issuing layoff notices this week as part of a plan to reduce its workforce by 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global staff, due to financial challenges.



U.S. employees receiving notices will stay on the payroll until… pic.twitter.com/GWCzREQAJb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 13, 2024

According to the TOI report, job cut notices as Boeing, under new CEO Kelly Ortberg, works to restart production of its best-selling 737 MAX. Production was recently stalled after a weeks-long strike by over 33,000 US West Coast workers disrupted output for most of its commercial jets.

Also Read | AI to Create 2.73 Million New Tech Jobs in India by 2028: Five Essential Skills to Boost Your Hiring Potential.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, many employees were still waiting for a phone call or Zoom meeting with a boss on Wednesday to learn if they would lose their jobs.