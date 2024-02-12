Bomb Threat in Delhi: Amity School in Pushp Vihar Receives Mail About Bomb Blast in School, Probe Launched

Amity School in Delhi's Pushp Vihar area received a bomb threat email on Monday, February 12. According to the news agency ANI, the investigation into the threat email received. After this mail, the bomb squad and fire brigade vehicles were called to the spot.

In the mail, it has been said that the school will be bombed on 13th February. Not only this, a demand for money has also been made in the mail. After this mail, the entire school was checked, but till now, the bomb squad has not found anything. A police team is also present on the spot.