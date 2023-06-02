Bombay HC adjourns to June 7 gangster's plea to restrain Netflix's 'Scoop'

Mumbai, June 2 The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a suit filed by jailed mafia don, Rajendra S. Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan seeking to restrain the release of Netflix' new tele-series, "Scoop", till June 7.

Vacation Judge Justice Shivkumar G. Dige said that the tele-series is already released (today) and it's already published, and issued notice to all the parties concerned for their replies and posted the matter for further hearing on next Wednesday.

On June 1, the gangster had moved the Bombay HC alleging infringement of his personality rights by the makers of the tele-series and seeking a token damage of

Re 1, on the eve of the release of "Scoop".

In his suit, Chhota Rajan contended that in the trailer of the six-episode 'Scoop', he has been referred to by his name, image, voice and other unrelated things associated with him.

He claimed that the tele-series trailer was released across all media allegedly portraying him as the main mastermind behind the killing of Mumbai journo Jyotirmoy Dey on June 11, 2011.

