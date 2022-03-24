Bombay HC to hear former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea tomorrow

Bombay High Court will hear the bail plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 1, last year in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had questioned Deshmukh in connection with the case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

The federal probe agency will record the statement of the former Maharashtar minister Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor