Bommai directs officials to complete construction of 6 lakh govt houses by Dec

To fast track the construction of houses, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed the officials to complete the construction of a total of six lakh houses, including those under the Amrith Scheme by December.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting to review the implementation of Budget programmes for the year 2022-23 related to the Housing department today.

He directed officials to complete the selection of beneficiaries within three months.

"Detailed Project Report (DPR) to be submitted on a priority basis for distribution of sites in various parts of the state. The grants for this project to be released in phases and conditions to be laid before handing over the keys", added Bommai.

Under the multi-storied housing project in Bengaluru, 1 lakh houses are being built, of which 20,000 are to be completed by December.

( With inputs from ANI )

