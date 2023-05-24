Border talks: Assam, Meghalaya to work on confidence-building measures in West Jaintia Hills, Karbi Anglong

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 : The Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya will jointly visit West Jaintia Hills and Karbi Anglong areas in June as part of Confidence-Building Measures, where there has been a lot of unrest and conflict in recent times between the Karbi and Jaintia communities.

Talking to reporters after the first official CM-level meeting between the two states on the second phase of border talks, to resolve the remaining six areas of difference between the two states, at Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma said, "From today the regional committees of both the states will start meeting, visiting the other state's sites or areas, where difference still exists. In the last part of June, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya and myself will visit Karbi Anglong and the Jaintia Hills area where presently some unrest is going on as a confidence-building measure."

"The people on both sides will feel the confidence and they will be assured that both the states will resolve the differences, resolve the dispute with a spirit of the long-existing friendship between the people of Meghalaya and Assam," CM Sarma added.

The Assam CM was hopeful to resolve the issues and differences through the process of discussion and mutual trust and confidence.

The Regional Committees will submit their reports by July end after which a CM-level review meeting will be held.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, "This is the beginning of the process to find a solution for the remaining six areas of differences."

"We have asked regional committees to do fact-finding and start the same process as was done for the first phase of talks. We will consult with stakeholders and hope to get reports very soon, some areas may take time and some will be faster," CM Sangma added.

He also reiterated that the two CMs will visit West Jaintia Hills and Karbi Anglong, where some tension is prevailing there, and appeal for peace and assure the people that through a process, a solution will be arrived at.

"I am confident in the leadership of the Chief Minister of Assam and the Government of India and we will find a way to resolve the matter with mutual trust and friendships," he said while adding "At the same time, we have asked the Survey of India to continue with their survey work of the first six areas of differences and complete their surveys."

