Brahmapuram fire: "Don't create panic", says Kerala Minister

Days after the Kerala High Court asked Kochi Corporation Secretary how long the smoke should be tolerated from Brahmapuram Waste Management Plant, Kerala Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev on Saturday said a fear is being created regarding health issues due to smoke at Brahmapuram.

Speaking to media, Rajeev said, "a fear is being created regarding health issues due to smoke from Brahmapuram".

"Don't create panic & spread unconfirmed things. Everyone is concentrating on extinguishing the fire. Now importance is being given to removing accumulated waste in Kochi city. Meetings were held from morning to evening on Friday. A meeting was held with IMA & private hospitals yesterday," Minister said.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court constituted a committee to observe the situation at Brahmapuram Waste Management Plant where the fire occurred last week.

"Brahmapuram became a mountain in 12-13 years. It has become a system that can catch fire up to five meters below. Changing it will require drastic measures.We have action plan for waste management that can be implemented with public participation," he informed.

"The Chief Minister has instructed to use all possible means," he added.

Congress MLA Uma Thomas on Friday filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court seeking immediate action in the Brahmapuram waste management plant fire.

In the petition, the Thrikkakkara MLA contended that "The State Government and the Kochi Corporation have completely failed to deal with this serious situation, and it is a problem for the lives of the people of Ernakulam and nearby areas. Therefore, according to the National Disaster Management Act (2005), the National Disaster Response Force should be deployed urgently."

The committee consists of the Director of Suchitwa Mission, the Chief Engineer of the Local Self Government Department, the District Collector, the Chief Environmental Engineer of the Pollution Control Board, the Corporation Secretary and the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) Secretary.

( With inputs from ANI )

