British-era tunnel, dating back 130 years, discovered at Mumbai's JJ Hospital

A British-era tunnel, dating back to 130 years, was found at Mumbai's JJ Hospital on Friday.

Dr. Arun Rathod, the resident medical officer (RMO) of the hospital, was taking a walk on the premises near the nursing college building of the hospital when he stumbled upon the tunnel.

Seeing a hole on a wall while taking a stroll, Dr Rathod sensed there was a tunnel and informed the authorities. The Archaeological Department of the government-run hospital will prepare a comprehensive report on the discovery and submit it to the local administration.

Leela Lal Vora, an accounting staff at the hospital, said the 130-year-old tunnel runs from the delivery ward to the children's ward of the hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

