BRS, BJP running false propaganda on paddy procurement: Telangana minister

Hyderabad, May 26 Telangana Minister for Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday alleged that BRS and BJP are running false propaganda against the government on the issue of paddy procurement from farmers.

He said the opposition parties are spreading lies and misinformation against the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed that there is no truth in the corruption allegations and criticism by the opposition parties.

He said that the Congress will not remain silent over irresponsible allegations against the government.

The Congress leader said BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao and BJP floor leader in Assembly Maheshwar Reddy speak whatever they want

Reacting strongly to Rama Rao’s allegations, the minister said levelling baseless allegations against an honest person like him is highly improper.

Earlier, the BRS leader had claimed Rs.1,000 crore scam in procurement of paddy and fine variety rice by the government.

Uttam Kumar Reddy clarified that the government has not procured even one grain of fine-variety rice. If somebody is ready to sell fine rice at Rs 42 per kg, the government will immediately procure it, he said on Rama Rao’s allegations.

If the conditions laid down in the tenders are accepted, the government will procure any quantity of paddy, he added.

He alleged that BRS and BJP are speaking on behalf of defaulter ricer millers.

He said on one hand the opposition parties are criticising the government for not taking action against ricer millers, while on the other they are saying that millers are being put to difficulties.

Slamming BJP leader Maheshwar Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that he bought the floor leader’s post by sending money to Delhi.

He said that Maheshwar Reddy is trying to overtake Kishan Reddy. He wants to move ahead in the party.

Under the BRS government, the fine variety of paddy was fetched at Rs1,700 per quintal but now farmers are getting Rs 2,400. He claimed that after Congress came to power, farmers earned an additional income of Rs 1,100 crore.

Stating that not even one rupee was spent on fine variety rice, Uttam Kumar Reddy said a tender was called for procurement of fine rice but was later cancelled.

He said the previous government had pushed the Civil Supplies Department into Rs 58,000 crore debts. Under the BRS rule, the Civil Supplies Corporation had raised the debts of Rs 11,000 crore

Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that compared to the previous government, the Congress government started paddy procurement early.

“The government took a revolutionary step to procure wet paddy at MSP. Ours is the only government which procured paddy soaked in unseasonal rains,” he said.

--IANS

ms/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor