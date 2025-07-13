BRS leader K. Kavitha demands suspended Cong MLC's arrest for derogatory remarks

Hyderabad, July 13 Telangana Jagruthi President and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K. Kavitha, on Sunday, demanded the arrest of MLC Teenmaar Mallanna for his derogatory comments against her.

She met Telangana Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy to demand Mallanna's suspension from the House.

Kavitha submitted a letter to Sukhender Reddy, urging him to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee and immediately suspend Mallanna.

She expressed anguish over the remarks made by the MLC, saying this has damaged her reputation and dignity.

Kavitha met the Council Chairman a couple of hours after Telangana Jagruthi workers allegedly attacked the office of Mallanna in Hyderabad.

The MLC's gunman opened fire in the air to disperse the attackers.

Kavitha told media persons that angry over Mallanna's derogatory remarks against her, Telangana Jagruthi leaders and workers were holding a protest in a democratic manner but his gunman opened fire on them.

The BRS MLC demanded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to arrest Mallanna.

She announced that she would approach the State Women's Commission and National Women's Commission.

Claiming that she enjoys support of lakhs of people, she warned Mallanna that if he continued to make such remarks he would not be able to move outside.

Meanwhile, Mallanna alleged that Kavitha and her family made an attempt on his life.

He told media persons that such attacks will not stop the Backward Classes movement.

He demanded that Kavitha be disqualified as the MLC for provoking attack on another MLC.

He defended his statement while denying that he passed any derogatory remarks.

The MLC said that he used a phrase which is commonly used in Telangana to ask what is the connection between Backward Classes movement and Kavitha.

Mallanna said he was not afraid of the attempt on his life.

"I know how to move forward," he added.

He asked the Congress government if it would take action against those involved in the attack on his life.

He said that he would continue his movement for the empowerment of Backward Classes.

The MLC alleged that 20-30 people attacked him.

He said that one of attackers tried to snatch gun from his gunman.

Mallanna alleged that Kavitha was trying to show frustration towards her father K. Chandrasekhar Rao and brother K.T. Rama Rao by targeting him.

Mallanna had made the comments while ridiculing Kavitha for celebrations over the Telangana government's decision to issue an ordinance to increase reservation for backward classes to 42 per cent in local bodies.

The Telangana Congress on March 1, 2025, suspended MLC Teenmaar Mallanna, whose real name is Chintapandu Naveen, for "anti-party activities".

The MLC was served show cause notice by the party after he tore the state government's Backward Classes caste survey report and used highly objectionable words against the report and the Congress government.

Mallanna, who runs a YouTube channel QNews, was elected as MLC in the by-election from Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduate MLC constituency in June 2024 as the Congress candidate.

He has been a bitter critic of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members.

The MLC is known for his controversial comments and usage of aggressive language while targeting political opponents.

Several cases were registered against him when the BRS was in power.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor