BSF detains man near India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan; security agencies on high alert

Jaisalmer, Oct 30 Security agencies have gone on high alert after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended a suspicious-looking man wandering close to the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, officials said on Thursday.

According to sources, the man, identified as Mohammad Iqbal (around 40), a resident of Araria district in Bihar, was nabbed during a routine patrol by BSF troops in the Murar border area.

He was reportedly moving in a suspicious manner near the restricted border zone.

A BSF team immediately detained Iqbal and subjected him to initial questioning at the spot.

“The man failed to present any valid identification document or permission to be in a sensitive area,” a source said, adding that his replies raised further doubts.

Following the preliminary inquiry, the BSF handed over Iqbal to the Shahgarh police for further investigation.

Officials said the police have launched a detailed probe to ascertain how he reached the heavily restricted zone without being intercepted earlier.

"His background, travel route, and possible motives are being thoroughly verified," a police source said, describing the matter as highly sensitive from a national security perspective.

Intelligence agencies have joined the probe to trace Iqbal's possible contacts and communication networks.

His mobile phone, call records, and digital devices are being examined for potential links or suspicious communications. Sources said Iqbal’s presence so close to the international border has raised concerns about possible cross-border connections or reconnaissance activity.

"Given the proximity to the Pakistan border, such incidents are taken very seriously," a source said.

Authorities have tightened security in nearby villages and increased patrols along the border stretch to prevent further intrusions.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is India’s primary border guarding organisation, responsible for securing the country’s frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Established in 1965, the BSF operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It plays a key role in preventing infiltration, smuggling, and maintaining peace and vigilance along sensitive border regions.

